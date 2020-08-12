Merrill vandalisms lead to community-funded reward

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The most recent act of vandalism in Merrill took place over the past weekend.

Seventeen street lights were broken along the River Bend Trail, costing about $17,000. Phallic symbols, a swastika, and profanity were sprayed on the bridge and buildings in town. Local volunteers showed up to paint over the obscenities.

It's not the first act of vandalism in Merrill this summer but some are hoping it will be the last.

Captain Greg Hartwig is the chairman for Friends of the River Bend Trail. In his experience as a police officer, he said he has, "talked to a number of people in the past and they see suspicious things but they don't want to bother the police or the sheriff's department and I can assure you it's not [a bother]."

He's urging people to come forward with information.

Meanwhile, others in the community have started a reward fund that grew to $250 by Wednesday morning.

You can call Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County with a tip.

If you're looking to add to the reward fund you can call the Merrill Chamber of Commerce.