Merrill Board of Education approves secondary schedule change during first week of school

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Merrill Board of Education has approved a secondary schedule change during the first week of school.

This is only for the middle schools. On the first day half of the students would report, the second day the other half would report, and on the third day all students would be in the building.

This comes after the board approved a plan for learning for the 2020-21 school year.

"The idea behind it is to keep everybody safe there's no other intent and trying to obviously start this in person like our community wants the right way," said Ryan Martinovici who is the principal at Prairie River Middle School.

The first day of school for the district is Tuesday, September 1.