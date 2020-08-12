Man who threatened to kill law enforcement sentenced to prison time

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Stevens Point man who was in possession of body armor and an AK-47 and threatened to shoot law enforcement was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday.

David Tejeda, 30 of Stevens Point received an eight year sentence; four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision.

He plead guilty in June to two felony counts of a violent felon possessing body armor which is a class E felony, and a felon possessing a firearm which is a class G felony.

He was convicted of being a violent felon in possession of an AK-47 and body armor after he told his girlfriend he was going to "rain down hell" on law enforcement.

He then sent a picture of a Stevens Point police officer that he was watching at a gas station in Stevens Point.

"the defendant is veteran who refused to get help for his violent reactions to post-traumatic stress events, and he was given every chance to get help but instead idolized and researched how ex-military members targeted and killed law enforcement officers. The defendant knew he could not have a firearm but instead sought out a high powered rifle and ammunition that was able to pierce body armor like that worn by members of law enforcement," said Louis Molepske the Portage County District Attorney during his sentencing.