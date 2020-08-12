Lucille Ball Comedy Festival goes virtual in its 29th year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is going virtual with help from more than two-dozen comedians and other artists. The festival will be presented online by the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, starting Friday. The center will stream conversations with performers including Tiffany Haddish, Margaret Cho and Weird Al Yankovic. The 29th annual festival will pay tribute to Carl Reiner, the filmmaker and creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” who died in June. The non-profit National Comedy Center was founded in the New York hometown of the “I Love Lucy” star. The festival will stream through Aug. 30 and be available later on-demand at ComedyCenter.org/Festival.