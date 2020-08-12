Judge declines to revoke ex-officer’s bond over Florida trip

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined a prosecutor’s request to revoke the bond for the officer who killed Rayshard Brooks, but she clarified that the conditions of his bond do not allow him to vacation out of state. Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in Brooks’ killing on June 12. The 27-year-old officer was granted bond June 30. Prosecutors last week filed a motion to revoke the bond, saying Rolfe had traveled to Florida without permission. His lawyers argued that he wasn’t under house arrest and continued to observe his curfew. The judge amended the bond order to specify that he is to be at home in Georgia each night.