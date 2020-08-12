Iran’s president, FM lash out at new US push on arms embargo

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president and foreign minister have lashed out at a revised proposal by the U.S. that would extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran indefinitely. It’s the latest in the Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy against Iran. The U.S. has circulated a revised draft resolution at the U.N., seeking to gain more support in the 15-member Security Council where veto-wielding Russia and China have voiced strong opposition. The revised draft, which eliminated some provisions from the earlier version that diplomats said went beyond the extension of the arms embargo, may be put to a vote as early as Friday.