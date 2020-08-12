Biden’s first appearance with VP pick Harris

WILMINGTON, Del. (WAOW) - Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is expected to make his first campaign appearance with his newly-selected running mate, Kamala Harris, this afternoon.

The speech is scheduled to happen during a virtual campaign rally in Wilmington, Delaware. It’s scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT.

You can watch the event on WAOW's Facebook page or on waow.com.

Biden announced Harris, who is currently a US Senator from California, as his VP pick on Tuesday. It came after weeks of speculation and the vetting process of several female candidates.

Harris is the first black woman and first woman of Asian-American descent to be on the presidential ticket. You can read about the announcement yesterday here.