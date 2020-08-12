Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended for Bucks final seeding game

Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out the Bucks final seeding game after headbutting Mo Wagner in a game on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is suspending Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks’ final seeding game on Thursday for head bump on Wizards’ Mo Wagner, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

The headbutt came midway through the second quarter, and Giannis was called for a flagrant 2 foul and immediately ejected.

After the game, he admitted it was a mistake.

"Terrible action," the reigning MVP said. "If I could turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it. But at the end of the day, we're all humans, we all make mistakes. I think I've done a great job in my career keeping my composure and focusing on the game, but we're human and we make mistakes. But at the end of the day, learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward."

Giannis will not miss any of the playoffs for this incident.