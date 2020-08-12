Second Georgia school closed for weeks as quarantines grow

ATLANTA (AP) — A suburban Atlanta school district temporarily closed in-person instruction at a second of its six high schools on Wednesday. Cherokee County says an increasing number of COVID-19 cases is forcing large numbers of students and teachers into quarantine. Meanwhile, Georgia’s largest school district has struggled to launch online learning for its 180,000 students, as parents complained that they failed to log in to Gwinnett County’s online system. The district on Wednesday urged parents to stagger when students sign in to reduce pressure on its electronic system. Statewide, Georgia’s seven-day average in deaths hit another new record, as officials continue to compile deaths from the COVID-19 spike that began in June.