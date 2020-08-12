GARDEN GOODIES: Blackberry and blueberry parfaits

(WAOW) -- On this week's Garden Goodies, News 9's morning crew enjoyed blackberries and blueberries.

The blackberry plants, which are formally called canes, are easy to grow.

They will grow in most soils with little need for fertilizer, but Justin has found that they grow best in soil that mimics what might be found on the forest floor, or near the edge of a forest.

They taste best when grown in mostly sunny areas, but will grow in the shade as well. Some canes are known to grow 10 to 15 feet high in good conditions, with the highest topping out at over 25 feet.

There are many different hybrids and sub-species of blackberries that most casual growers could probably not decipher exactly which one they are growing.

Blueberries are one of the few fruits native to North America. They are a perennial flowering shrub related to cranberries an bilberries. They grow in acidic soil. The acidity of the soil is crucial to growing productive blueberry plants. They grow best in full sun. After a few years, it is good practice to trim/remove the oldest branches/twigs.

News 9 enjoyed a layered fruit parfait with blackberries and blueberries. It is layered with homemade whipped cream. This cream is made from real heavy whipping cream.

You can hand whisk the cream, but Justin finds that a blender works fairly well. Homemade whipped cream is often made with a bit of vanilla extract and powdered (confectioners) sugar. The key to enjoying the fruit in a parfait like this is to NOT sweeten the whipped cream too much. Heavily sweetened cream will drown out the flavor of the berries.