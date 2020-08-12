Former test administrator to plead guilty in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former college entrance exam administrator has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents across the U.S. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Niki Williams will plead guilty to accepting bribes to help rig students’ test scores. The former employee of the Houston Independent School District was one of 50 people arrested last year in the scheme, in which authorities say undeserving students were admitted to top universities with bogus athletic credentials or fake test scores. An email seeking comment was sent to her attorney.