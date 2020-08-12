FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is investigating the shooting of a military helicopter during a training mission this week in northern Virginia, injuring one crew member who was aboard. Officials say the Air Force helicopter was flying over Middleburg on Monday when it was shot from the ground nearby. They say the helicopter landed at the Manassas Regional Airport, and federal agents were called to the scene to investigate. One person in the helicopter was injured but has since been treated and released from the hospital. The FBI says it is working with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.