Egyptians wrap up voting for Senate seats with no power

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian election authorities began counting ballots after polls closed in a vote for two-thirds of the seats in the newly restored but powerless Senate, the upper chamber of Parliament. The Senate was restored as part of constitutional amendments approved in a referendum last year. Voters paid little attention since the 300-seat body — unlike the House of Representatives, the lower chamber — has no legislative powers and will have mainly an advisory role. It replaces the Shura Council, which was eliminated from the country’s 2014 constitution.

