Dorchester left without police department after Chief, officer resign

Dorchester, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Dorchester is left without a police department after both the Chief and officer resigned.

The village falls under both Clark County and Marathon County jurisdiction. Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff's Department will now be patrolling the area regularly in place of the old department.

Chief Deputy James Hirsch said they'll be responding to all 911 calls in the area, but will not be able to enforce city ordinances. Still, he said this won't spread the Sheriff's Department's resources thin.

"I'm hoping they'll swing by whenever they have the opportunity just to make sure that everybody that lives there knows that there's still a police presence there," he said. "We're still there to answer calls for service, to answer 911 calls."

Fredrick Scharp, a local resident, said that while the former officers did a good job, he doesn't think the town needs its own police department.

"You never hear of anything happening here," he said. "We've got apartment complexes all around here and it seems to be pretty quiet."

Dorchester has several options for how to handle the problem. They can either hire a new officer or potentially share a police department with a neighboring town.

Deputy Hirsch said village officials are still working to decide on the best solution. News 9 reached out to village leaders, but none were able to speak on camera.