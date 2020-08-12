Crane collapse kills 5 in Cambodian border town of Poipet

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A construction crane in Cambodia’s northwestern city of Poipet has collapsed, killing at least five people and injuring four. A police official says the crane was being operated carelessly on wet ground made unstable by rain. The crane fell on houses next to the construction site, killing the victims, and no one involved in the construction work was hurt. In recent years, a fast-growing economy has fueled a construction spree in Cambodia. But there have been several fatal accidents at building sites, the result of shoddy construction practices and poor enforcement of safety standards.