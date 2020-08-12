Concerns grow over rising COVID-19 infections in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government is urging citizens to keep their guard up and stick to public health guidelines, as new COVID-19 infections have hit a three-month high and schools reopened in the country’s most populous state. Germany has widely been seen as a success story in slowing the spread of the pandemic efficiently and quickly but the country’s disease control authority on Wednesday reported 1,226 new infections, the highest number since early May. Health Minister Jens Spahn says smaller and mid-sized outbreaks have been taking place in almost all regions, largely driven by travelers returning from abroad and people partying or getting together for family gatherings.