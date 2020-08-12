Chicago Police post looting videos to identify suspects

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are giving people another look at the looting that happened downtown and around the city this week in the hope that they will recognize suspects and provide their names and other information that will allow detectives to make arrests. The department announced on Wednesday that it had started posting the videos and hoped to add more. Police have already made more than 100 arrests but they have said far more people were involved in the mayhem early Monday in which hundreds of people smashed their way into businesses and made off with merchandise.