Baseball Hall of Fame opens Inductees Exhibit

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 has to wait until next year to get inducted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the careers of Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller are already being celebrated in the Inductees Exhibit. It features one artifact for each honoree and includes the Yankees batting helmet Jeter wore when he recorded his 3,000th career hit, Simmons’ 1982 AL championship ring won with the Milwaukee Brewers, a Rockies jersey worn by Walker in 1998 when he led the National League with a .363 batting average and a timeline of Miller’s career as executive director of the players’ union.