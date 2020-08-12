Balmy conditions through Friday

Today: Partly or mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 60 Wind: Light SE

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm again.

High: 84 Wind: SSE around 10

Warm late Summer weather continues. There will not be much change in the conditions until the weekend. By early next week, there will be a hint of Fall in the air.

Today will be a little warmer than yesterday and there will be a few more scattered clouds in the sky. Winds will turn to the south at around 5 to 10 mph. High temps should top out in the low to mid 80s but it will not be too humid. Tomorrow will be about the same as today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday could turn out quite similar as well with variable clouds, a south wind and highs in the 80 to 85 range.

Friday night is when things will start to change. A weak cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. This front will continue to move across Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday producing a 50% chance of showers and storms. With more clouds on Saturday, high temps will be slightly cooler, rising into the upper 70s .

A secondary push of cool air will come in from the north on Sunday and this will produce at least a small chance of a shower or storm to round out the weekend. Otherwise Sunday should be fairly nice with the mercury remaining in the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.

Early next week is when it might feel a little like Fall. We will have partly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday, a fresh breeze out of the northwest and temperatures below normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. More sun is likely on Wednesday as highs get closer to the mid 70s once again.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 12-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1955 - During the second week of August hurricanes Connie and Diane produced as much as 19 inches of rain in the northeastern U.S. forcing rivers from Virginia to Massachusetts into a high flood. Westfield MA was deluged with 18.15 inches of rain in 24 hours, and at Woonsocket RI the Blackstone River swelled from seventy feet in width to a mile and a half. Connecticut and the Delaware Valley were hardest hit. Total damage in New England was 800 million dollars, and flooding claimed 187 lives. (David Ludlum)