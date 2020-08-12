Back to school public transportation

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students heading back to school in-person this fall and relying on public transportation will see a few changes.

Merrill public transit provides 25,000 rides to students throughout the year, according to Transit Director Brad Brummond.

Now, based on guidance from the Lincoln County Health Department, that number may change.

City Administrator Dave Johnson said, "the number of students... that we can have at one time has been reduced due to the county health department, due to COVID-19."

Seven people are now allowed on the bus at one time, with acceptations for families.

Additionally, some seats in Merrill buses have been blocked off to promote social distancing.