Asian shares mixed, led by Tokyo gains, after Wall St rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher, cheered by the rally on Wall Street that’s likely a boon for export-driven regional economies, even as investors worry about the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s benchmark jumped almost 2% on Thursday. Shares also rose in South Korea, but fell in Hong Kong and Australia. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing, nearly erasing the last bit of its losses from the pandemic. The U.S. stock market has marched ever higher even though the U.S. economy is still hobbling despite some recent improvements. Investors are looking ahead, pinning their hopes on development of a vaccine to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.