 Skip to Content

2020 News 9 Wrestling All-Stars

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:39 pm High School Sports, Sport, Top Sports Stories

Congratulations to all our wrestling all-stars for the 2020 season!

FIRST TEAM:

106 - Preston Spray Wis Rapids 4th Place Sophomore

113 - Justin Groshek Stevens Point State Champion Senior

120 - Keagan Cliver Marshfield 5th Place Sophomore
120 - Treyton Ackman Spencer/Columbus 5th Place Sophomore

126 - Gavin Drexler Stratford State Champion Sophomore

132 - Max Schwabe Stratford 2nd Place Senior

138 - Demetrio Covarrubias DCE State Qualifier Junior

145 - Wyatt Esker Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6th Place Junior

152 - Jacob Heiden Stratford 6th Place Junior

160 - Devin Dennee Stratford 3rd Place Senior

170 - Gabe Carter DCE 4th Place Senior

182 - Reese Anderson Rosholt 4th Place Senior

195 - Trevor Dennee Stratford State Champion Senior

220 - Jake Rau Medford State Champion Senior
220 - Ethan Heil Edgar State Champion Senior

185 - Tony Matti Tomahawk 2nd Place Senior

SECOND TEAM:

106 - Peter Esser Pittsville 6th Place Senior

113 - Karter Stuttgen Stratford 6th Place Junior

126 - Bo Niewiadomski Rosholt 2nd Place Junior

132 - Brett Franklin Marshfield 6th Place Freshman

138 - Elijah Lucio Stratford State Qualifier Sophomore

145 - Zeke Sigmund Medford State Qualifier Senior

152 - Wyler Lubeck Wis Rapids State Qualifier Senior

160 - Breed Shepard Jr. Crandon 5th Place Senior

170 - Adam Charnecke Rosholt State Qualifier Senior

182 - Kade Wenniger Tomahawk State Qualifier Junior

195 - Connor Westfall Athens Third Place Senior

185 - Zach Iribarren Merrill 3rd Place Senior

Brad Hanson

Related Articles

Skip to content