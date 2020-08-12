2020 News 9 Wrestling All-Stars
Congratulations to all our wrestling all-stars for the 2020 season!
FIRST TEAM:
106 - Preston Spray Wis Rapids 4th Place Sophomore
113 - Justin Groshek Stevens Point State Champion Senior
120 - Keagan Cliver Marshfield 5th Place Sophomore
120 - Treyton Ackman Spencer/Columbus 5th Place Sophomore
126 - Gavin Drexler Stratford State Champion Sophomore
132 - Max Schwabe Stratford 2nd Place Senior
138 - Demetrio Covarrubias DCE State Qualifier Junior
145 - Wyatt Esker Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6th Place Junior
152 - Jacob Heiden Stratford 6th Place Junior
160 - Devin Dennee Stratford 3rd Place Senior
170 - Gabe Carter DCE 4th Place Senior
182 - Reese Anderson Rosholt 4th Place Senior
195 - Trevor Dennee Stratford State Champion Senior
220 - Jake Rau Medford State Champion Senior
220 - Ethan Heil Edgar State Champion Senior
185 - Tony Matti Tomahawk 2nd Place Senior
SECOND TEAM:
106 - Peter Esser Pittsville 6th Place Senior
113 - Karter Stuttgen Stratford 6th Place Junior
126 - Bo Niewiadomski Rosholt 2nd Place Junior
132 - Brett Franklin Marshfield 6th Place Freshman
138 - Elijah Lucio Stratford State Qualifier Sophomore
145 - Zeke Sigmund Medford State Qualifier Senior
152 - Wyler Lubeck Wis Rapids State Qualifier Senior
160 - Breed Shepard Jr. Crandon 5th Place Senior
170 - Adam Charnecke Rosholt State Qualifier Senior
182 - Kade Wenniger Tomahawk State Qualifier Junior
195 - Connor Westfall Athens Third Place Senior
185 - Zach Iribarren Merrill 3rd Place Senior