Wisconsin Senate leader Fitzgerald wins US House primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a big step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second election since the coronavirus pandemic began. Fitzgerald is looking to succeed the retiring Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th District. Elsewhere, onetime gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys topped a crowded Democratic field to effectively replace retiring state Sen. Fred Risser, a Madison institution. Former state Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff won a Democratic primary for an open sate Senate seat in western Wisconsin. He’ll face Republican Dan Kapanke in November.