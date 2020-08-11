Voters turnout slow and steady in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Voters were slow and steady for the partisan primary race in our area.

Districts 4, 5, and 6 in Wausau totalled about 300 ballots by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A low number of in-person voters is somewhat common for a partisan primary, said Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer.

The large number of absantee ballots is less common.

CITY ABSENTEE BALLOTS REQUESTED RETURNED Wausau About 6,200 About 4,300 Stevens Point 3,877 2,792 Rhinelander 1,196 966 Wisconsin Rapids 2,272 1,563 Marshfield 2,809 2,039 Merrill 1,012 725 These numbers were gathered before polls closed on Tuesday, may be updated later on.

Poll workers throughout Wisconsin were encouraged to wear face masks. If they were unable to comply, face shields were made available.

However, several poll workers in Wausau were seen without masks or shields on Tuesday.

"We ask that they do. I don't have the authority, don't feel, to enforce it. But, we ask that they do," said Kremer.

Still, that guidance is more than some polling places saw in previous pandemic elections.

Marti Sowka, the Chief Inspector for Stevens point, is in the risk group for COVID-19 because of her age.

She called the April election chaotic. "I decided not to work, but I felt very comfortable coming to work today."

She said the mask mandate, accompanied by cleaning precautions and protective equipment, made her feel safer working Tuesday's election.

Nancy Wild voted in District 8 Tuesday. She said, "I see cleaning of every booth, after every person was in there, and they are just watching us to make sure we do the right thing."

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballot.