UW System administration announces layoffs, other cuts

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- University of Wisconsin System administration will lay off an untold number of employees over the next two years as part of $10 million in cuts announced by interim President Tommy Thompson.

“To be the University’s biggest advocate and toughest evaluator, I will be directing my leadership to identify administrative savings now while championing investments for underrepresented and under-served populations,” President Thompson said. “We are setting priorities in the face of difficult financial times.”

The layoffs Thompson announced Tuesday affect employees of UW System Administration only.

“These budget reductions are designed to streamline our operations and ensure the UW System Administration can come out of the pandemic stronger by focusing resources on students,” Thompson said

Some of the cost reduction efforts include:

Limiting out-of-state travel through June 30, 2021 and reducing supplies and equipment.

Eliminating several memberships, sponsorship, and subscriptions.

Using virtual UW System Administration meetings.

A portion of the savings will go towards opportunities for underrepresented and under-served students. One of those opportunities being a new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship that begins the fall semester of 2021.

The system's 13 universities are making their own reductions that were necessary due to a loss in revenue and state-ordered cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs of system employees will total about $6 million over two years, which represents a 10 percent cut to state-supported salaries. There are about 600 employees at UW System.

WAOW and the Associated Press contributed to this report.