US says blast hits Iraq convoy, border attack claim false

9:37 am National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion has targeted a U.S.-led coalition convoy in Iraq, but caused no injuries. The attack Tuesday happened near Taji north of Baghdad. That’s according to both the Iraqi and U.S. militaries. The U.S. military meanwhile said that a newly formed Shiite militant group falsely claimed bombing a similar convoy at the Iraq-Kuwait border overnight. The Iraqi and Kuwait militaries also called the attack claimed by a little-known group called Ashab al-Kahf a fabrication as well. The group merged alongside renewed threats by Shiite militias in Iraq amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions. 

Associated Press

