US attorney experiencing ‘tidal wave’ of cases after ruling

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors from as far away as New York and Florida are helping the U.S. attorney in Tulsa deal with what he describes as a “tidal wave” of new cases. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Tuesday the increase in cases is a result of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. That decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains a Muscogee (Creek) Nation Indian reservation. As a result, either the federal government or the tribal nation has jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans, not the state.