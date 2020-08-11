UN says more than 70 killed in clashes in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says more than 70 people were killed and dozens injured during weekend clashes between South Sudan’s army and armed civilians in north-central Tonj. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan reported that “the violence was sparked by a disagreement over a disarmament exercise being conducted in the area.” He said the local market in the town of Romich was reportedly looted and some shops were burned. Dujarric said: “Many women and children fled in fear of their lives.” He said a U.N. peacekeeping patrol is heading to the area.