Two brothers raise money for pet adoption center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Alex and Max Gorr set up shop at the Wausau Animal Hospital Monday. They're selling lemonade, limeade, and treats for pets.
75% of their proceeds will go to the New Life Pet Adoption Center.
They say they have a couple of reasons for trying to help.
"Quarantine is getting boring," said Max Gorr.
"And also, we have a friend who works there too," added Alex Gorr.
The two will be in front of the Wausau Animal Hospital each day this week from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.