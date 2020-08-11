Two brothers raise money for pet adoption center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Alex and Max Gorr set up shop at the Wausau Animal Hospital Monday. They're selling lemonade, limeade, and treats for pets.

75% of their proceeds will go to the New Life Pet Adoption Center.

They say they have a couple of reasons for trying to help.

"Quarantine is getting boring," said Max Gorr.

"And also, we have a friend who works there too," added Alex Gorr.

The two will be in front of the Wausau Animal Hospital each day this week from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.