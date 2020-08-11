Three Lakes Lions Club Going Door-to-Door to Help Clean Up Storm Damage

Three Lakes, WI (WAOW)- The Three Lakes Lions Club is ready to serve their town residents after the severe storm went through Sunday night.

The Lions Club members are going door to door to homes that lost trees or limbs and are offering to help with the clean-up.

If you know of people in need, or know of a someone who would is an elderly or disabled resident that lacks the resources to get the storm clean up done, the Lions Club is willing to help!

Three Lakes Lions Club will have chain saws and a trailer provided for the clean-up.

For more information regarding the clean-up, please call Three Lakes Lion President Don Meeder at (715) 360-1235.