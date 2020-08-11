Turkey vows to press ahead with energy search amid tensions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has vowed to press ahead with efforts to search for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea despite an escalating dispute with Greece over drilling rights. Turkey’s foreign minister said Tuesday that the government plans to issue new exploration licenses in an area Greece says is on its continental shelf. Turkey and Greece both have warships shadowing a Turkish research vessel sent to perform seismic research for energy resources. Greece has called for an emergency meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council over the situation involving its NATO ally.