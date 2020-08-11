 Skip to Content

Taliban bomber hits Pakistani army vehicle in NW, wounding 3

1:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Taliban suicide bomber has attacked a military vehicle carrying a brigadier and two junior officers in northwest Pakistan, wounding all three. Tuesday’s attack took place in South Waziristan, a former tribal region which until recent years served as a base for the Taliban and foreign militants. Shortly after the attack, a spokesman for Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. Pakistan’s military has carried out a number of operations in the country’s rugged northwest in recent years. The government claims the areas were cleared of insurgents, but violence there has continued. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content