Taliban bomber hits Pakistani army vehicle in NW, wounding 3

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Taliban suicide bomber has attacked a military vehicle carrying a brigadier and two junior officers in northwest Pakistan, wounding all three. Tuesday’s attack took place in South Waziristan, a former tribal region which until recent years served as a base for the Taliban and foreign militants. Shortly after the attack, a spokesman for Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. Pakistan’s military has carried out a number of operations in the country’s rugged northwest in recent years. The government claims the areas were cleared of insurgents, but violence there has continued.