Sudan imposes curfew in eastern city after clashes kill 13

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities are imposing a round-the-clock curfew in an eastern port city after tribal clashes earlier this week killed more than two dozen people and wounded more than 40 others. The fighting in Port Sudan in the Red Sea province erupted earlier this week between the Beni Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe. It was not the first time the two tribes have clashed in Port Sudan or elsewhere in the county. The tensions between the two tribes date back to May 2019 in the eastern city of Qadarif mainly over water and other resources. The violence poses a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional authorities to stabilize the country more than a year after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April last year.