Strong Wisconsin storms cut power, topple trees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Strong storms with damaging winds and heavy rain left thousands without power in southeastern Wisconsin and caused localized flooding. A line of storms moved into the region Monday afternoon and knocked out power for about 28,000 We Energies customers. That number was down to about 2,000 by late Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service confirmed that a powerful storm that pounded the Midwest on Monday also generated a tornado in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin state line that damaged buildings and trees in both states. The strong winds toppled trees, ripped off roofs and tore down fences as the storm hit.