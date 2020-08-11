South Africa’s poor scramble for anti-HIV drugs amid virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Across Africa and around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of antiretroviral drugs to many of the more than 24 million people who take them, endangering their lives. According to a study by UNAIDS, a six-month disruption of antiretroviral therapy in sub-Saharan Africa alone could lead to 500,000 additional AIDS-related deaths. An estimated 7.7 million people in South Africa are HIV positive, the largest number in the world, and 62% of them take the antiretroviral drugs that suppress the virus and prevent transmission. In South Africa, the government and health advocacy groups are working to ensure the country’s HIV positive population gets its medications.