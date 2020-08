According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium and a number of other sources, the Pac-12 is cancelling their football season.

BREAKING: Pac-12 is canceling its 2020 fall football season, source tells @SINow. Like the Big Ten, it plans to play in the spring. @Brett_McMurphy first.



All eyes now on the next domino, which could bring them all down: the Big 12. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

The decision comes about an hour after the Big 10 officially decided to postpone fall sports this year.

They become the second Power 5 conference to forgo fall sports this year. The Big 12 is expected to meet and make a decision tonight.