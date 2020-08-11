Severe weather so far in 2020

Overall, we have had a relatively quiet severe weather season so far in Wisconsin. Through August 11th, there have been approximately 13 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin. Normal for a year is around 23. Of course there is still time to reach that. If we have a day with a major outbreak, 10 or 15 in one day is not out of the question.

Top Ten Tornado Days of 2020 in the United States

Rank Date Tornadoes 1 04/12/20 159 2 01/10/20 50 3 04/22/20 47 4 01/11/20 32 5 04/13/20 31 6 02/05/20 28 7 04/19/20 28 8 07/08/20 28 9 04/08/20 27 10 04/23/20 27

We have avoided the huge hail events so far as well in Wisconsin this year. Check out where large hail has fallen so far this year in the country. The hail has definitely been more prominent south and west of Wisconsin.

Be sure to monitor News 9 as we help you stay safe for the rest of severe weather season 2020!