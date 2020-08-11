 Skip to Content

Severe weather so far in 2020

6:32 pm Weather Blog

Overall, we have had a relatively quiet severe weather season so far in Wisconsin. Through August 11th, there have been approximately 13 confirmed tornadoes in Wisconsin. Normal for a year is around 23. Of course there is still time to reach that. If we have a day with a major outbreak, 10 or 15 in one day is not out of the question.

Top Ten Tornado Days of 2020 in the United States

RankDateTornadoes
104/12/20159
201/10/2050
304/22/2047
401/11/2032
504/13/2031
602/05/2028
704/19/2028
807/08/2028
904/08/2027
1004/23/2027

We have avoided the huge hail events so far as well in Wisconsin this year. Check out where large hail has fallen so far this year in the country. The hail has definitely been more prominent south and west of Wisconsin.

Be sure to monitor News 9 as we help you stay safe for the rest of severe weather season 2020!

Tony Schumacher

Lead Evening Meteorologist at WAOW-TV and Chief Meteorologist / Owner of Great Lakes Weather Service, LLC. A Wisconsin native with over 25 years experience in weather forecasting and broadcast.

Related Articles

Skip to content