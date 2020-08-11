Russia, Germany emphasize shared interest despite frictions

MOSCOW (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat has emphasized Russia’s global role in resolving international conflicts and the issues that have caused tension between the two countries. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was in Moscow on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks. After meeting with with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Mass said, “It is important that we communicate well bilaterally.” Two areas of conflict are murder charges in Germany against a Russian accused of killing a man who fought in Chechnya and Berlin’s allegations that another Russian was involving in hacking German parliament computer. Mass and Lavrov agreed on their shared interest in a pipeline to carry Russian natural gas to Germany. The United States strongly opposes the project.