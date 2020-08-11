Remaining balmy, some shower chances later this week

Hope you enjoyed the completely clear sunny skies Tuesday! It will stay nice and quiet Tuesday night with high pressure nearby. Lows should fall back to the mid to low 50s with light west winds becoming variable. Wednesday should be partly cloudy and warm with highs rising to the low to mid 80s. Winds will be from the south at 3 to 10 mph. There is a weak weather system in Minnesota Wednesday which could spread a few spotty showers into northwest Wisconsin, so we will keep an eye on that.

Thursday again looks partly sunny with a very small chance of a shower. Lows will reach the upper 50s with highs around 83. Not too much changes for Friday. Look for partly sunny skies with lows around 60 and highs in the low 80s. Another weak front will push in by Friday night causing a 30% chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Over the weekend it could be somewhat unsettled with weak weather systems hanging around the Midwest. We expect partly or mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain totals don't look too heavy though at this point. Lows should be in the low 60s with highs around 80 on Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.

Cooler air will push into the region early next week as the air flows in from central Canada. Despite some sunshine, highs may stay around 74 on Monday and just around 72 degrees next Tuesday. That is a bit below normal. Lows could reach the 40s.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 11-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1989 - One of the most severe convective outbreaks of record came to a climax in southern California after four days. Thunderstorms deluged Benton CA with six inches of rain two days in a row, and the flooding which resulted caused more than a million dollars damage to homes and highways. Thunderstorms around Yellowstone Park WY produced four inches of rain in twenty minutes resulting in fifteen mudslides. Thunderstorms over Long Island NY drenched Suffolk County with 8 to 10 inches of rain. Twenty-three cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. It was, for some cities, the fourth straight morning of record cold temperatures. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)