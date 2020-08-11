Police probe claims that Indian army faked Kashmir gunbattle

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say they are investigating allegations by three families that three of their relatives were killed by the military in a staged gunbattle and buried as unidentified militants. Police say they are taking “all necessary steps to ascertain facts” in the case. The families say the three young men — cousins age 18, 21 and 25 — went to Shopian district to work as laborers. They were last heard from on July 17. On Sunday, the families said they were shown photographs of three bodies killed during the alleged gunbattle in Shopian and recognized them as the missing cousins.