Police bust biggest Dutch cocaine lab, arrest 17 suspects

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have dismantled the biggest cocaine laboratory ever discovered in the Netherlands. The production facility was hidden at a former horse riding school. Detectives arrested a total of 17 people from Colombia, Turkey and the Netherlands. Police said in a statement Tuesday that they discovered tens of thousands of liters of chemicals and 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of crack cocaine when they raided the riding school on Friday. The chief inspector at the police organization that dismantles such production facilities, says the lab was equipped to produce 150-200 kilograms (330-440 pounds) of cocaine a day.