Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado attorney general has announced a civil rights investigation into the suburban Denver police department whose officers used a chokehold on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died last year. Also Tuesday, McClain’s parents sued the Aurora Police Department and medical officials. It accuses police of a longstanding pattern of brutality and racism. The attorney general’s office says its investigation into whether Aurora police have been depriving people of their constitutional rights has been underway for several weeks. It’s separate from the probe into McClain’s death ordered by Gov. Jared Polis.