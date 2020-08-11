Palestinian protesters urge Israel to free boycott activist

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Dozens of Palestinians have protested outside a German diplomatic office in downtown Ramallah, seeking to draw attention to Israel’s arrest of a leading coordinator of the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel. The activist was arrested on July 30 and remains in Israeli custody. He has not been charged. Israel says the arrest is not connected to his boycott activities, and that he is is suspected of unspecified “security offenses.” But boycott activists accuse Israel of fabricating the case in order to justify the arrest. The BDS movement calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel to protest what it says is Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians.