Nice late Summer weather

Today: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 82 Wind: West around 10

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 57 Wind: Light West

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer.

High: 84 Wind: South 5-10

Warm Summer weather is on the way for the middle of the work week, but nothing too hot. The next chance of significant rain might hold off until the weekend.

Enjoy plenty of late Summer sunshine and low humidity for today. The sun will help warm high temperatures into the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 10 mph. Overall, it will be a nice warm August day. You might be tempted to use the air conditioning a little more tomorrow as sunny to partly cloudy skies and a south wind help boost high temps closer to the mid 80s. However, it will still not be too humid.

A few more clouds will develop on Thursday as a weak trough of low pressure gets close to our area. There is even a slight chance of widely scattered showers later in the day on Thursday, but most locations should be dry.

A cold front will start to approach our area from the northwest on Friday, so western parts of the area will have a little higher chance of a few scattered storms to round out the work week. The cold front will work its way across Northcentral Wisconsin over the weekend producing some additional chances of thunderstorms activity. The most likely day for wet weather will be Saturday, but there is a small chance some showers could linger into Sunday morning. It is too early to say how much severe weather there might be. Conditions will be more humid on Friday and Saturday with high temps around 80 degrees.

After the cold front moves through, cooler and dry weather will develop for late in the weekend and early next week. Highs from Sunday through Tuesday should be in the 70s.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 10-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Moisture from what remained of Tropical Storm Beryl resulted in torrential rains across eastern Texas. Twelve and a half inches of rain deluged Enterprise TX, which was more than the amount received there during the previous eight months. Philadelphia PA reported a record forty-four days of 90 degree weather for the year. Baltimore MD and Newark NJ reported a record fourteen straight days of 90 degree heat. (The National Weather Summary)