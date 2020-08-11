Portage, Price counties create mask violation reporting forms

(WAOW) -- Portage and Price Counties have now joined others in the use of online reporting forms for mask violations.

Community members are encouraged to use the forms for any complaints or concerns they may have about the mask mandate or observed mask use instead of reaching out to law enforcement.

From there, the cases may be sent to District Attorney's Offices to be dealt with as needed. But, officials say the purpose isn't strictly enforcement.

"This is not about, you know, coming and getting individuals, you know, it is truly about educating the individuals and/or businesses, but also providing the public that form to express their concerns around the issues as well," says Ray Przybelski, director of Portage County Health and Human Services.

Portage County forms can be found here and Price County forms can be found here.