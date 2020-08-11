MLB: Astros coach receives 20-game suspension, Laureano six

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón has received a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland. Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005. In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine. He is appealing the punishment.