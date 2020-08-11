Millennial Money: How we renegotiated our bills to cut costs

Saving money is always a good idea, but perhaps now more than ever. One way to cut your costs is to renegotiate your bills, such as cable or subscription services. But asking for a lower rate can be intimidating. So I called up some of my own service providers to attempt to renegotiate or eliminate some bills. Here are my strategies and takeaways that you can use to reduce your own bills. For starters, be willing to slim down your service packages and be prepared to devote an hour or more to the process.