Marathon Co. reports 10th COVID-19 related death, WI passes 1,000

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. reports the 10th COVID-19 related death.

As of Aug. 11, there have been 662 cases confirmed in the county since the pandemic began. Only last week, Marathon Co. reported four new deaths in one week.

Today, Clark Co. reported it's eight coronavirus death.

As of Aug. 11, Wisconsin has reported 1,006 deaths, which is up eight from Monday.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

On July 9th the seven-day average was only two deaths reported per day, but nearly one month later the seven-day average was eight deaths reported per day. Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 52 have reported at least one COVID-19 death.

