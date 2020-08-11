Malaysia’s ex-finance minister, wife charged with graft

PENANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former finance minister accused the government of taking political vengeance after a third graft charge was filed against him and his wife was charged with money laundering. Lim Guan Eng was part of a reformist government ousted in March and the new government is supported by graft-tainted parties defeated in the 2018 election. Lim was visibly upset as he told reporters the new government had targeted his family to break his spirit. Lim in court pleaded not guilty to abusing his position as a state leader to obtain gratification for his wife related to a workers’ dormitory project. He said the money she alleged received was her legal fees.