Majority in Wisconsin support masks, worry about virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Marquette University Law School polls shows a wide majority of Wisconsin residents support requiring masks to be worn in all public places as concern about the coronavirus rises. The poll released Tuesday, when deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in Wisconsin and positive cases grew to nearly 62,000. The poll was conducted just days after Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1. Overall, 69% of respondents agreed that masks should be required in all public places. Only 43% of Republicans supported a mask mandate, compared to 93% of Democrats.